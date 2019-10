Spanish MotoGP rider Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda, celebrates winning the motorcycling Grand Prix of Aragon held at Motorland circuit in Alcaniz, Spain, 22 September 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Javier Cebollada

Marc Marquez needs just two points over Italian Andrea Dovizioso to proclaim himself the MotoGP world champion for the sixth time in his career.

The Thai Grand Prix taking place at Chang International Circuit in Buriram should be the decisive race between the two riders.