MotoGP World Champion rider Marc Marquez (L) of Spain poses with his award during the Cetelem Awards handover ceremony held in Madrid, Spain, Feb 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/J.P.GANDUL

Spanish MotoGP rider Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda team in action during a pre-season test session at Sepang International Circuit in Sepang, Malaysia, 30 January 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FAZRY ISMAIL

MotoGP's reigning champion, Spaniard Marc Marquez, on Thursday said that he was looking to approach the new season from scratch, without thinking about the title he won last year.

The 24-year-old four-time MotoGP champion for Honda also discussed how he felt about the 2017 championship after the pre-season tests conducted in Malaysia in January.