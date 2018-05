Spanish MotoGP rider Marc Marquez (C), of Repsol Honda Team, celebrates his win on the podium with the second-place finisher, Frenchman Johann Zarco (L), of Yamaha YZR M1, and the third-place finisher, Italian Andrea Iannone (R), of Team Suzuki Ecstar, during the awards ceremony of the 2018 Motorcycling Grand Prix of Spain in Jerez de la Frontera, Spain, on May 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE MANUEL VIDAL

Spanish MotoGP rider Marc Marquez (C), of Repsol Honda Team, in action during the 2018 Motorcycling Grand Prix of Spain in Jerez de la Frontera, Spain, on May 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE MANUEL VIDAL

Spanish MotoGP rider Marc Marquez, of the Repsol Honda team, on his way to winning the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Spain at the Jerez-Angel Nieto Racetrack in Jerez de la Frontera, Spain, on May 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN RIOS

Spanish rider Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda) on Sunday won the Spanish Grand Prix, held at the Jerez Angel Nieto circuit, becoming the new MotoGP overall leader.

On his way to a second straight victory this season, Marquez beat out one of his main rivals for the title, Italy's Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Desmosedici), who crashed in the 18th lap along with his teammate Jorge Lorenzo and Dani Pedrosa (Repsol Honda), both of Spain.