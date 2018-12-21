Marcel Hirscher of Austria in action during the Mens Slalom race at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup in Saalbach Hinterglemm, Austria, 20 December 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Marcel Hirscher of Austria reacts in the finish area after the Men's Slalom race at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup in Saalbach Hinterglemm, Austria, 20 December 2018. EPA/-EFECHRISTIAN BRUNA

(L-R) Second placed Loic Meillard of Switzerland, first placed Marcel Hirscher of Austria and third placed Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway pose in the finish area after the Men's Slalom race at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup in Saalbach Hinterglemm, Austria, 20 December 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Marcel Hirscher of Austria in action during the Mens Slalom race at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup in Saalbach Hinterglemm, Austria, 20 December 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Marcel Hirscher of Austria crosses the finish line during the Men's Slalom race at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup in Saalbach Hinterglemm, Austria, 20 December 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Austrian Marcel Hirscher, leader of the Alpine Ski World Cup, surpassed the record of his compatriot Annemarie Moser-Proell (62) and set a new record of victories in the same calendar year (14) when he won the slalom event in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, on Thursday.

The star from Salzburg, who in February finally won the only title he lacked, the Olympic, when he scored gold in the giant slalom and the combined at the Games of PyeongChang, South Korea. After that he married and became father this summer.