Austrian Marcel Hirscher, leader of the Alpine Ski World Cup, surpassed the record of his compatriot Annemarie Moser-Proell (62) and set a new record of victories in the same calendar year (14) when he won the slalom event in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, on Thursday.
The star from Salzburg, who in February finally won the only title he lacked, the Olympic, when he scored gold in the giant slalom and the combined at the Games of PyeongChang, South Korea. After that he married and became father this summer.