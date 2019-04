Valencia's players; Kevin Gameiro (R) and Dani Parejo, during a team's training session at the club's facilities in Valencia, Spain, Apr. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/Miguel Angel Polo

Valencia's players during a team's training session at the club's facilities in Valencia, Spain, Apr. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/Miguel Angel Polo

Valencia's head coach Marcelino Garcia Toral attends a press conference on the eve of the UEFA Europe League quarter-final first leg soccer match against Villarreal, in Valencia, Spain, Apr. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/Miguel Angel Polo

Valencia CF head coach Marcelino Garcia Toral said Wednesday despite Villarreal's bad situation in La Liga, that Spanish team "has shown its true potential" in the UEFA Europa League competition.

Villarreal is set to host Valencia at La Ceramica stadium for the first leg of the EL quarters on Thursday.