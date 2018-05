Brazil's national team trains during a training session at Tottenham Hotspur's training complex in Enfield, north London, England, May 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

(L-R) Brazil's Miranda, Neymar Jr, Willian, Paulinho and Marcelo attend a training session at Tottenham Hotspur's training complex in Enfield, north London, England, May 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Brazil's Neymar Jr (C) attends a training session at Tottenham Hotspur's training complex in Enfield, north London, England, May 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Four days after winning the Champions League final with Real Madrid, defender Marcelo and midfielder Casemiro joined the Brazilian national team here Wednesday to begin training ahead of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Marcelo and Casemiro were the last two players that coach Tite was waiting for in order to begin practice sessions at the Tottenham Hotspur training facility in north London.