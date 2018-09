Real Madrid's head coach, Julen Lopetegui (bottom), during a team's training session at Valdebebas sports complex in Madrid, Spain, Sept. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Real Madrid's captain Sergio Ramos (C) and Croatian misfielder Luka Modric (L) during a team's training session at Valdebebas sports complex in Madrid, Spain, Sept. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Real Madrid's players during a team's training session at Valdebebas sports complex in Madrid, Spain, Sept. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Real Madrid's Croatian midfielder Luka Modric (C) next to teammates during a team's training session at Valdebebas sports complex in Madrid, Spain, Sept. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Real Madrid held its final training session on Friday, gearing up for an upcoming La Liga clash against Atlético Madrid without Brazil defender Marcelo and Spain midfielder Isco Alarcon due to injuries.

Marcelo sustained a right leg injury during Wednesday's loss 3-0 to Sevilla, while Isco was sidelined after having surgery for suffering from acute appendicitis.