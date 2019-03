Real Madrid's defender Marcelo Vieira celebrates after scoring the 2-0 during the UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Viktoria Plzen at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, Oct. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Mariscal

Real Madrid and Brazil left back Marcelo Vieira stressed Thursday the significance of being team captain at the Spanish powerhouse.

During a promotional event, Marcelo looked back at his career at the team that he joined in 2007 on a move from Fluminense, two years after making his professional debut with the Brazilian club.