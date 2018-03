Lucas Vazquez (L), Daniel Carvajal (C) and Kiko Casilla enjoy themselves during a training session at Valdebebas' sports facilities in Madrid, Spain, Mar. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/RIDRIGO JIMENEZ

Cristiano Ronaldo (2R) and Karim Benzema (2L) take part in a training session of the team at Valdebebas' sports facilities in Madrid, Spain, Mar. 2, 2018. EFE-EPA/ Rodrigo Jimenez

Raphael Varane (C) performs with the ball next to Marcelo (L) and midfielder Casemiro (R) during a training session of the team at Valdebebas' sports facilities in Madrid, Spain, Mar. 2, 2018. EFE-EPA/ Rodrigo Jimenez

Real Madrid's Marcelo Vieira and Jesus Vallejo on Friday took part in the club's final training session before the La Liga match against Getafe, while Toni Kroos and Luka Modric were absent.

Brazilian Marcelo's performance during the training session suggested that he got past the injury he sustained during the Feb. 18 league match against Real Betis.