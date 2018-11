Real Madrid's players Gareth Bale (L) and Karim Benzema perform with the ball during a training session at the team's Valdebebas sports facilities in Madrid, Spain, Nov. 10, 2018. EFE-EPA/Rodrigo Jimenez

Real Madrid's player Marcelo (R) performs with the ball during a training session at the team's Valdebebas sports facilities in Madrid, Spain, Nov. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Brazilian left-back Marcelo and French center-back Raphael Varane returned Saturday to Real Madrid's team training session, the Spanish squad's last one before its away duel in the northwestern city of Vigo.

Real Madrid is set to square off against Celta Vigo at Balaidos stadium in a La Liga match Sunday, which is the last game before the upcoming international break.