Cruz Azul midfielder Ivan Marcone (L) fights for the ball with Queretaro's Luis Romo (lower right) during the Apertura tournament quarterfinals on Dec. 2, 2018, at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico. EPA-EFE FILE/Francisco Guasco

Argentine midfielder Ivan Marcone returned this weekend to Buenos Aires, where he will join Superliga Argentina club Boca Juniors after a six-month stint with the Liga MX's Cruz Azul.

"It wasn't hard to adapt, it's a beautiful country and my performance was good, better than I expected. We didn't win the league title, which was the most important thing, but I'm leaving Cruz Azul and Mexico, in general, happy in every way. I'm always going to be thankful to this team," Marcone told reporters Saturday.