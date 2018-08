Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga in action during an English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Arsenal FC at Stamford Bridge in London, United Kingdom, 18 August 2018. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Chelsea's Eden Hazard (R) and Marcos Alonso (L) during an English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Arsenal FC at Stamford Bridge in London, United Kingdom, 18 August 2018. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Chelsea's Marcos Alonso (R) vies for the ball against Arsenal's Hector Bellerin (L) during a Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Arsenal FC at Stamford Bridge in London, United Kingdom, 18 August 2018. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Marcos Alonso scored a late goal here Saturday to lift Chelsea to a 3-2 victory over Arsenal, which suffered its second defeat at the start of the Premier League season.

Pedro opened the scoring for the Blues in the ninth minute at Stamford Bridge when he received a pass from Alonso on the counter-attack and put the ball in the back of the net.