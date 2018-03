(FILE) Milos Raonic of Canada in action against Joao Sousa of Portugal during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, Mar. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/PAUL BUCK

(FILE) Marcos Baghdatis of Cyprus reacts during his second round match against Andrey Rublev of Russia at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOE CASTRO AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Cyprus' Marcos Baghdatis withdrew Wednesday from the Indian Wells, the first tournament of the 2018 World Tour Masters 1000, because of stomach discomfort, the organization said in a statement.

"I woke up and I felt bad, I have some stomach problems, I tried on the court and I did not feel well, I feel sorry for the fans, I'm disappointed too," the player said in a press release.