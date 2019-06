Atletico Madrid's new signing Marcos Llorente (C) during his presentation at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, June 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/Javier Lizon

Atletico Madrid's new signing Marcos Llorente (L) poses with the club's President Enrique Cerezo during his presentation at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, June 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/Javier Lizon

Atletico Madrid's new signing Marcos Llorente (L) poses with the club's President Enrique Cerezo during his presentation at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, June 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/Javier Lizon

Spanish midfielder Marcos Llorente on Friday was officially presented as a new Atletico Madrid player on a five-year deal at the Wanda Metropolitano facilities.

The 24-year-old player said he did not think twice about accepting Atletico’s offer, as he has been impressed by the club’s project and the ambition of the squad and the Argentine head coach Diego Simeone to battle for everything.