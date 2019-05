Photo taken May 29, 2019, showing Mexico's Maria Espinoza, triple Olympic medalist in taekwondo during an interview with EFE in Mexico City. EFE-EPA/Jose Mendez

At 31, Mexico's Maria Espinoza, triple Olympic medalist in taekwondo, is like those people reincarnation researcher Brian Weiss regresses into the past who then return with an improved version of themselves.

"In all these years at every moment I've had to renew myself, look back and make changes to begin from zero and once again to fit in at the high level," Espinoza, the best sportswoman in Mexican history, told EFE in an interview.