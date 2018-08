Mexican boxer Mariana Juarez celebrates after defeating Japanese Terumi Nuki during a fight in Mexico City, Mexico, Aug. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/José Méndez

Mexican boxer Mariana Juarez (L) in action against Japanese Terumi Nuki (R) during a fight in Mexico City, Mexico, Aug. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/José Méndez

Mexican Mariana Juarez Saturday retained her World Bantamweight Championship of the World Boxing Council by defeating Japan's Terumi Nuki in the Arena Mexico stadium.

The 38-year-old champion achieved the 50th victory of her professional career as she completed her fifth successful defense in the 53.52 kilogram division.