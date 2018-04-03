(FILE) Colombian Mariana Pajon (C) celebrates after winning the 20-inch open wheel BMX Women's cycling round during the XVIII Bolivarian Games in Santa Marta, Colombia, Nov. 18, 2017. EPA-EFE/LUIS EDUARDO NORIEGA A.

Mariana Pajon, a Colombian cyclist and two-time Olympic gold medalist, has been "emotionally beaten" and is waiting for a definitive diagnosis on the virus that affected her performance at the 2018 UCI BMX Supercross World Cup last weekend in France, a spokesperson for the cyclist told EFE.

Miguel Pajon, brother and spokesperson for Mariana, told EFE "everything indicates that it is mononucleosis," adding "she, in general terms, is fine, she has a little discomfort and strong headaches. She has been having all the symptoms for a week now."