Lyon's Mariano Diaz, center, fights against Sion's Quentin Maceiras, left, and Branco Raphael Rossi during a friendly soccer match FC Sion against Olympique Lyonnais at the Stade St. Germain in Saviese, canton of Valais, Switzerland, Friday, July 13, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ALESSANDRO DELLA VALLE

Spanish-Dominican Forward Mariano Diaz, best known as Mariano, penned a goodbye message to his former team Olympique Lyonnais and the French side's supporters on Thursday, as he began a five-year contract with Real Madrid.

The 25-year-old Mariano is to be presented as Real Madrid's new player, after spending one year with Lyon, where he played 45 games and scored 21 goals.