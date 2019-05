Real Madrid's Casemiro (L) and Jesus Vallejo (R) display a message on their jerseys reading 'Iker, we are all with you', referring to former Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas who suffered a heart attack last week, prior to a Spanish LaLiga soccer match between Real Madrid and Villarreal at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, May 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Real Madrid's Marcelo Vieira (L) in action against Villarreal's Pablo Fornals (R) during a Spanish LaLiga soccer match between Real Madrid and Villarreal at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, May 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/ Rodrigo Jimenez

Real Madrid's Mariano Diaz celebrates after scoring a goal during a Spanish LaLiga soccer match between Real Madrid and Villarreal at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, May 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/JUAN CARLOS HIDALGO

A brace by Spanish-Dominican forward Mariano Diaz on Sunday led Real Madrid to a rebound win over Villarreal, who will have to wait till the end of the season to secure a place in La Liga next year.

Given the disappointing season Madrid has been experiencing, the fan attendance for Sunday's match at their Santiago Bernabeu stadium was at its lowest point during the present La Liga campaign.