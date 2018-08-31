Real Madrid's Spanish forward Mariano Diaz poses for photographers during his presentation as new player of the Spanish La Liga soccer club in Madrid, Spain, Aug 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/FERNANDO VILLAR

Mariano to wear number 7 at Real Madrid, says willing to give his all

Real Madrid's newest striker Mariano Diaz, who signed from Lyon, on Friday said he was going to give his all to contribute to the Spanish powerhouse, as he joined the team with the number 7, last worn by former Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Mariano, who is of Spanish nationality but plays for the Dominican Republic national team and previously had a stint at Real Madrid following his formation through the team's youth system, was officially presented at the Santiago Bernabéu by club president Florentino Perez.