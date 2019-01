India's Saina Nehwal hits a backhand on Jan. 19, 2019, during her semi-final match against Spain's Carolina Marin at the Malaysia Masters badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. EPA-EFE/AHMAD YUSNI

Spain's Carolina Marin reaches for a forehand on Jan. 19, 2019, during her semi-final match against India's Saina Nehwal at the Malaysia Masters badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. EPA-EFE/AHMAD YUSNI

Spain's Carolina Marin reaches for a backhand on Jan. 19, 2019, during her semi-final match against India's Saina Nehwal at the Malaysia Masters badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. EPA-EFE/AHMAD YUSNI

Spanish badminton superstar Carolina Marin on Saturday advanced to the women's singles final of the Malaysia Masters with a routine 21-16, 21-13 victory over India's Saina Nehwal.

The sixth-ranked Marin, who routed the ninth-ranked Nehwal last August en route to her third world championship title, won their semi-final match at Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur with only slightly more difficulty.