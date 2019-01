Spain's Carolina Marin receives instruction from coach Fernando Rivas on Jan. 16, 2019, during her first-round match against Thailand's Nitchaon Jindapol at the Malaysia Masters badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur. EPA-EFE/Fazry Ismail

Thailand's Nitchaon Jindapol hits a smash during her first-round match against Spain's Carolina Carolin at the Malaysia Masters tournament on Jan. 16, 2019, in Kuala Lumpur. EPA-EFE/Fazry Ismail

Thailand's Nitchaon Jindapol in action on Jan. 16, 2019, in Kuala Lumpur during the first round of the Malaysia Masters badminton tournament against Spanish great Carolina Marin. EPA-EFE/Fazry Ismail

Spain's Carolina Marin stretches for a shuttle during her first-round match against Thailand's Nitchaon Jindapol at the Malaysia Masters Masters badminton tournament on Jan. 16, 2019, in Kuala Lumpur. EPA-EFE/Fazry Ismail

Spanish badminton great Carolina Marin struggled in her first-round match at the Malaysia Masters but managed to pull out a 21-19, 25-23 victory here Wednesday over Thailand's Nitchaon Jindapol.

Marin seemed to have the first game under control at Axiata Arena when she took a 20-15 lead on an error in the net by Jindapol, but the Thai player capitalized on some unforced errors by the Spaniard to close to 20-19.