(FILE) He Bingjiao of China in action against Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei during their women's single semifinal match at the Indonesia Open BWF World Tour Super 1000 badminton tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jul. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Carolina Marin of Spain competes against Sayaka Sato of Japan (not pictured) in the women's singles third round match at the 2018 Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Championships in Nanjing, China, Aug. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/SUNAN LIU CHINA OUT

Spain's Carolina Marin edged closer to clinching her third World Championship title after a thumping win against India's Saina Nehwal (21-6, 21-11), ranked 10th in the world, in the quarter-finals on Friday.

The Spanish player, ranked 8th in the world, will face China's He Bingjiao in the semi-finals on Saturday.