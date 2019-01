Spanish badminton champ Carolina Marin in action on Oct. 6, 2018, during a National Badminton League match in Huelva, Spain. EFE-EPA/ Julian Perez

Four-time European badminton champion, Spain's Carolina Marin, on Sunday defeated Russia's Evgeniya Kosetskaya, with the Delhi Dashers, by taking both sets (15-5, 15-6) in the sixth match for Marin's Pune 7 Aces at India's Premier Badminton League (PBL) tourney.

Marin, ranked sixth in the world, opened the scoring and quickly began dominating the game right through the final point, maintaining a wide lead over her rival, who scored just five points to Marin's 15.