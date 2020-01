Ratchanok Intanon (R) of Thailand and Carolina Marin (L) of Spain hold their medals after their women single's final match at the Daihatsu Indonesian Masters badminston tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia Jan. 19, 2020. EFE-EPA/ADI WEDA

Thailand's Kwanchanok Sudjaipraparat (L) and Chasinee Korepap (R) in action against Britain's Chloe Birch and Lauren Smith (C) during their women's doubles match on day 2 of the Badminton Princess Sirivannavari Thailand Masters 2020 in Bangkok, Thailand, Jan. 22, 2020. EFE-EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Reigning Olympic champion and former world number one from Spain, Carolina Marin, kicked off her campaign at the Princess Sirivannavari Thailand Masters strongly on Wednesday, while Indian hopes fizzled out with all of its four players crashing out in the first round.

Marin, currently ranked 10th and seeded 4th in the tournament, lost the first set 20-22 to South Korea's Kim Ga Eun before making a strong comeback by clinching the next two sets comfortably 21-10, 21-5. EFE-EPA