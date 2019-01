Viktor Axelsen of Denmark in action during his quarter-final match against Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia on Jan. 18, 2019, at the Malaysia Masters, a badminton event in Kuala Lumpur. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

China's Shi Yuqi of China reacts during his quarter-final match against Malaysia's Liew Daren on Jan. 18, 2019, at the Malaysia Masters, a badminton event in Kuala Lumpur. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Goh Jin Wei of Malaysia reacts during her quarter-final match against China's He Bingjiao on Jan. 18, 2019, at the Malaysia Masters, a badminton event in Kuala Lumpur. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Son Wan-ho of South Korea reaches for a backhand during his quarter-final match against India's Kidambi Srikanth on Jan. 18, 2019, at the Malaysia Masters, a badminton event in Kuala Lumpur. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Tai Tzu-ying of Chinese Taipei reacts on Jan. 18, 2019, in Kuala Lumpur during her quarter-final match at the Malaysia Masters against Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand (not seen). EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Spain's Carolina Marin in action against Sung Ji-hyun of South Korea (not seen) during quarter-final action on Jan. 18, 2018, at the Malaysia Masters, a badminton event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Spanish badminton great Carolina Marin needed just 38 minutes to brush aside South Korea's Sung Ji-hyun 21-13, 21-13 here Friday and advance to the semi-finals of the Malaysia Masters women's singles.

The 11th-ranked Sung won six of seven points after the first mid-game interval to make the score 12-11 at Axiata Arena, but the reigning Olympic and world champion then used her superior mobility and intensity to win nine of the last 11 points of the opener.