Spain's Carolina Marin, representing Hyderabad Hunters, in action aganst Kirsty Gilmour from Scotland, representing Bengaluru Blasters, during their match in the finals of the Premier Badminton League (PBL) 2018 in Hyderabad, India, 14 January 2018. Marin beat Kirsty Gilmour 15-8, 15-14. EPA-EFE/PREMIER BADMINTON LEAGUE

Carolina Marin (3-L), from Spain, representing Hyderabad Hunters, poses with the winners' trophy along with officials after her team won the third edition of India's Premier Badminton League (PBL). The final was played in Hyderabad, India, 14 January 2018. EPA-EFE/PREMIER BADMINTON LEAGUE

Carolina Marin (C-front-sitting) from Spain representing Hyderabad Hunters, celebrates with her teammates after the squad won the third edition of the India's Premier Badminton League (PBL). The final was played in Hyderabad, India, 14 January 2018. EPA-EFE/Premier Badminton League

Spain's Carolina Marin capped off an undefeated performance in the third edition of India's Premier Badminton League with a 15-8, 15-14 win over Scotland's Kirsty Gilmour in Sunday's final, helping to lead the Hyderabad Hunters to a narrow 4-3 victory over the Bengaluru Blasters in the championship round.

The reigning Olympic champion and two-time world champion, who had already defeated Gilmour in a round-robin match on Thursday, earned a crucial victory that tied the final - played in Hyderabad - at 3-3.