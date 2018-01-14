Spain's Carolina Marin capped off an undefeated performance in the third edition of India's Premier Badminton League with a 15-8, 15-14 win over Scotland's Kirsty Gilmour in Sunday's final, helping to lead the Hyderabad Hunters to a narrow 4-3 victory over the Bengaluru Blasters in the championship round.
The reigning Olympic champion and two-time world champion, who had already defeated Gilmour in a round-robin match on Thursday, earned a crucial victory that tied the final - played in Hyderabad - at 3-3.