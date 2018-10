Hudreds of people gathered outside the city hall building in Huelva, Spain, to pay tribute on Oct. 5, 2018, to Spanish badminton superstar Carolina Marin, a Olympic gold medalist and three-time world champion. EPA-EFE/Julian Perez

Spanish badminton superstar Carolina Marin stands on the balcony of the city hall building in Huelva, Spain, next to Huelva Mayor Gabriel Cruz. Hundreds of fans paid tribute to the athlete, an Olympic gold medalist and three-time world champion, in an event in her hometown on Oct. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/Julian Perez

Spanish badminton superstar Carolina Marin soaks in the admiration of fans during a tribute event at the city hall building in Huelva, Spain, on Oct. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/Julian Perez

Spanish badminton superstar Carolina Marin, who recently captured an unprecedented third world title in the women's singles category, said during a tribute event in her hometown on Friday that she does not yet consider herself the greatest of all time.

The 25-year-old Marin, who also is the reigning Olympic gold medalist, said there is still much more for her to achieve and that once she retires she can look back and think if she is the "best or not."