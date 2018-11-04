SKY Racing Team VR46's Italian Moto2 riders Francesco Bagnaia (R) and his teammate Luca Marini (L) celebrate after the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Thailand at Chang International Circuit in Buriram province, Thailand, Oct 7, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/PONGMANAT TASIRI

Italian Luca Marini (Kalex) won the Moto2 Malaysian Grand Prix on Sunday at the Sepang circuit.

His Sky Racing teammate and compatriot Francesco Bagnaia clinched the Moto2 World Championship by finishing third in the race.