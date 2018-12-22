Lauri Markkanen scored 32 points on Friday to help the Chicago Bulls beat the Orlando Magic 90-80.
The Bulls, who are second-last in the Central Division standings with an 8-25 win-loss record, registered just their third win in last 10 matches.
Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen of Finland (C) grabs a rebound between Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba (L) and Orlando Magic forward Jarell Martin (R) during the NBA game between the Orlando Magic and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Dec. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT
Orlando Magic guard D.J. Augustin (L) flies past Chicago Bulls guard Kris Dunn (C) and Chicago Bulls center Robin Lopez (R) during the NBA game between the Orlando Magic and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Dec. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT
Orlando Magic guard D.J. Augustin (front) loses the ball as he drives past Chicago Bulls forward Justin Holiday (back) during the NBA game between the Orlando Magic and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Dec. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT
Orlando Magic forward Wesley Iwundu (R) attempts to shoot over Chicago Bulls forward Justin Holiday (L) during the NBA game between the Orlando Magic and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Dec. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT
