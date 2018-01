Chicago Bulls forward Paul Zipser of Germany (L) looks to pass under the basket while being defended by New York Knicks guard Ron Baker (C-R) in the first half of their NBA basketball game between the Chicago Bulls and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York, USA, Jan. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

New York Knicks guard Jarrett Jack (R) and Chicago Bulls center Robin Lopez (L) fight for possession of the ball during overtime play in their NBA basketball game between the Chicago Bulls and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York, USA, Jan. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen of Finland (L) drives to the basket while being defended by New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis of Latvia (R) during double overtime play in their NBA basketball game between the Chicago Bulls and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York, USA, Jan. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen of Finland reacts in front of dejected New York Knicks fans during double overtime play in their NBA basketball game between the Chicago Bulls and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York, USA, Jan. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Chicago Bulls rookie Lauri Markkanen scored a double-double with 33 points and 10 rebounds to propel the Chicago Bulls to a 122-119 win against the New York Knicks at the Madison Square Garden on Wednesday.

Denzel Valentine scored 20 points and nine rebounds while center Robin Lopez put up another 20 points for the Bulls.