The Spanish rider, Marc Marquez, current MotoGP world champion, speaks during an interview with Efe during an event of Estrella Galicia 0,0 in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on April 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra

Spanish rider and current MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez (Honda) Marquez said in an interview with EFE on Tuesday that he will continue pushing himself to the limit, but admitted he was at fault in the incident with veteran rider Valentino Rossi (Yamaha) during the Argentina Grand Prix, adding that Rossi was just another competitor on the track.

Speaking to EFE in in the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo before an event, Marquez admitted his responsibility for riding into Rossi, causing the Italian into the grass and to fall off his bike, which cost Marquez a 30-second penalty.