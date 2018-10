Spanish MotoGP rider Marc Marquez (R) of Repsol Honda Team listens to Italian MotoGP rider Andrea Dovizioso of Ducati Team during a news conference for MotoGP Motorcycling Grand Prix of Japan at Twin Ring Motegi, Tochigi Prefecture, northern Japan, Oct. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Spanish MotoGP rider Marc Marquez (L) of Repsol Honda Team speaks with Spanish MotoGP rider Maverick Vinales (R) of Movistar Yamaha MotoGP during a news conference for MotoGP Motorcycling Grand Prix of Japan at Twin Ring Motegi, Tochigi Prefecture, northern Japan, Oct. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Spanish MotoGP rider Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda) said Thursday that he was relaxed about his chances of securing the championship title at the upcoming Japanese Grand Prix.

Marquez, who has a 77 point lead, could seal the title on Sunday, with just 100 points left to play for this season..