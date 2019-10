French MotoGP rider Fabio Quartararo of Petronas Yamaha SRT Team44 in action during the official qualifying session of Japanese MotoGP at Twin Ring Motegi in Motegi, Tochigi Prefecture, north of Tokyo, 19 October 2019. EPA-EFE/TORU HANAI

Spanish MotoGP rider Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda Team in action during the official qualifying session of the Japanese MotoGP at Twin Ring Motegi in Motegi, Tochigi Prefecture, north of Tokyo, 19 October 2019. EPA-EFE/TORU HANAI

Spanish MotoGP rider Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda Team celebrates after taking pole position in the official qualifying session of Japanese MotoGP at Twin Ring Motegi in Motegi, Tochigi Prefecture, north of Tokyo, 19 October 2019. EPA-EFE/TORU HANAI

Spaniard Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda RC 213 V) on Saturday earned his first-ever MotoGP pole position at the Twin Ring Motegi circuit, venue for the Japanese Grand Prix.

This is Marquez's 10th pole position of the season, the 62nd in his MotoGP career and the 90th across all motorcycling race categories.