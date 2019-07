Spanish MotoGP rider Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda Team celebrates after winning the German MotoGP at the Sachsenring racing circuit in Hohenstein-Ernstthal, Germany, July 07, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

Spanish MotoGP rider Maverick Vinales (front) of Monster Energy Yamaha Moto GP Team in action during the German MotoGP at the Sachsenring racing circuit in Hohenstein-Ernstthal, Germany, July 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

Marc Marquez of the Repsol Honda Team extended his lead in the MotoGP standings Sunday after he grabbed his fifth victory this season at the Sachsenring circuit.

The 26-year-old Spaniard clocked 41 minutes and 08.276 seconds in his tenth consecutive win at the German MotoGP across all categories, 4.587 seconds ahead of second-placed Maverick Viñales of Yamaha.