Spanish MotoGP rider Maverick Vinales celebrates his third position after the qualifying training session held at Motorland circuit in Alcaniz, Aragon, Spain, 21 September 2019. EPA-EFE/ Javier Cebollada

Spanish MotoGP rider Marc Marquez of the Repsol Honda Team reacts after taking the pole position in the qualifying session at the Motorland circuit in Alcaniz, Spain, 21 September 2019. EPA-EFE/JAVIER CEBOLLADA

Spaniard Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda RC 213 V) on Saturday clinched his ninth pole position of the season ahead of the Aragon Moto Grand Prix.

Marquez recorded a time of one minute and 47.009s earning himself his 60th MotoGP pole position and the 89th across all categories.