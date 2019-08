Australian MotoGP rider Jack Miller of Pramac Racing during the qualifying rounds of the Czech GP, Aug. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

Spanish MotoGP rider Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda Team during the qualifying rounds of the Czech GP, Aug. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

Spanish MotoGP rider Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda Team does a wheelie after the qualifying rounds of the Czech GP, Aug. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

Spanish rider Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda RC 213 V) on Saturday displayed strength and bravery to clinch the pole position for the Czech MotoGP.

Marquez lapped the 5,403-meter Brno circuit in two minutes, 2.753 seconds using slick tires – which most of his opponents did not dare to employ – earning himself the 86th pole position of his career.