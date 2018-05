Italian Moto GP rider Danilo Petrucci of Alma Pramac Racing celebrates with his teammate after his second place on the MotoGP race of the French Motorcycling Grand Prix at Le Mans race track, Le Mans, France, May 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/EDDY LEMAISTRE

French Moto GP rider Johann Zarco of Monster Yamaha Tech3 in action during the MotoGP race of the French Motorcycling Grand Prix at Le Mans race track, Le Mans, France, May 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/EDDY LEMAISTRE

Spanish Moto GP rider Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda Team reacts on the finish line after after winning the MotoGP race of the French Motorcycling Grand Prix at Le Mans race track, Le Mans, France, May 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/EDDY LEMAISTRE

Spanish rider Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda) on Sunday won the French MotoGP, his third consecutive victory of the season, followed by Italians Danilo Petrucci (Ducati) and Valentino Rossi (Yamaha).

Crashes from Johann Zarco (Yamaha) and Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati) paved the way for Marquez's victory, widening his overall lead to 36 points in the MotoGP standings ahead of fellow Spaniard Maverick Viñales (Yamaha).