Spain's Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda RC 213 V) on Friday lost ground to Italian Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Desmosedici GP18) in the first free practice session for the Japanese Grand Prix, held at the 'Twin Ring' circuit of Motegi this weekend.
Marquez, who dominated much of the first free practice session, was eventually overtaken by the Italian and also by British rider Cal Crutchlow (Honda RC 213 V) and Frenchman Johann Zarco (Yamaha YZR M1), who overtook him by a thousandth of a second in their final laps.