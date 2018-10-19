Italian MotoGP rider Andrea Dovizioso (L) of Ducati Team speaks as Spanish MotoGP rider Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda Team listens to during a news conference for MotoGP Motorcycling Grand Prix of Japan at Twin Ring Motegi, Tochigi Prefecture, northern Japan, 18 October 2018. Marquez is leading Dovizioso in the MotoGP rider standing. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Spanish MotoGP rider Marc Marquez (L) of Repsol Honda Team enjoys his time with Japanese fans prior to a free practice session for the MotoGP Motorcycling Grand Prix of Japan at Twin Ring Motegi, Tochigi Prefecture, northern Japan, 19 October 2018. The final race of the Japanese Motorcycle GP will be held on 21 October 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Spain's Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda RC 213 V) on Friday lost ground to Italian Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Desmosedici GP18) in the first free practice session for the Japanese Grand Prix, held at the 'Twin Ring' circuit of Motegi this weekend.

Marquez, who dominated much of the first free practice session, was eventually overtaken by the Italian and also by British rider Cal Crutchlow (Honda RC 213 V) and Frenchman Johann Zarco (Yamaha YZR M1), who overtook him by a thousandth of a second in their final laps.