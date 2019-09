Spanish MotoGP rider Jorge Lorenzo (L) of the Repsol Honda Team and British Cal Crutchlow (R) of the LCR honda Castrol team in action during the first training session ahead of the Aragon Moto Grand Prix at the MotorLand Aragon circuit in Alcaniz, northeastern Spain, 20 September 2019. EPA-EFE/Antonio Garcia

Spanish MotoGP rider Marc Marquez of the Repsol Honda Team in action during the first free practice session ahead of the Aragon Moto Grand Prix at the MotorLand Aragon circuit in Alcaniz, northeastern Spain, 20 September 2019. EPA-EFE/Antonio Garcia

Spaniard Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda RC 213 V) on Friday displayed strength as he set the pace during the first free practice ahead of the Aragon Moto Grand Prix.

Marquez posted a time of one minute, 46.869 seconds, just 0.234s shy of the lap record he set in 2015.