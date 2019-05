Spanish rider Mark Marquez of Repsol Honda Team reacts during a press conference on occasion of the preparations for the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Spain 2019 at the Jerez racetrack in Jerez de la Frontera, southern Spain, 02 May 2019. EPA-EFE/JOSE MANUEL VIDAL

(L-R) Spanish rider Marc Marquez of Repsol, Italian riders Valentino Rossi of Monster Energy Yamaha and Andrea Dovicioso of Mission Winnow Ducati, Spanish rider Alex Rins of Team Suzuki Ecstarei and Australian rider Jack Miller of Pramac Racing speak during a press conference on occasion of the preparations for the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Spain 2019 at the Jerez racetrack in Jerez de la Frontera, southern Spain, 02 May 2019. The Motorcycling Grand Prix of Spain will take place on 05 May 2019. EPA-EFE/JOSE MANUEL VIDAL

Spanish rider Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda Team in action during the free practice session of the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Spain 2019 at the Jerez racetrack in Jerez de la Frontera, southern Spain, 03 May 2019. EPA-EFE/ROMAN RIOS

Spain's Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda RC 213 V) dominated Friday's first free practice of the Spanish MotoGP at the Jerez-Angel Nieto circuit.

The reigning MotoGP champion saved the best to last as he posted his best time in the final lap when he covered the circuit in one minute and 37.921 seconds, just 0.268 seconds shy of the circuit record set last year by another Honda pilot, Cal Crutchlow of the United Kingdom.