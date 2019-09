Spanish MotoGP rider Marc Marquez of the Repsol Honda Team celebrates atop of the podium after San Marino MotoGP at the Misano Circuit in Misano Adriatico, Italy, 15 September 2019. EPA-EFE/ALESSIO MARINI

Marc Marquez of the Repsol Honda Team grabbed a doubly valuable victory at Misano's Marco Simoncelli circuit in San Marino, bouncing back after the latest setbacks.

It is obvious that the Spaniard’s seventh win this season is a significant step toward the 2019 world title since it increased his points in the world standings to 275, 93 ahead of second-placed Andrea Dovizioso of Ducati.