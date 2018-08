Italian rider Andrea Dovizioso of Ducati Team during a qualifying session for the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria, Aug. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDREAS SCHAAD

Swiss rider Dominique Aegerter of team Kiefer Racing during a qualifying session for the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria, Aug. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDREAS SCHAAD

Spanish rider Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda Team during a training session for the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria, Aug. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDREAS SCHAAD

Spain's Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda) on Saturday won the pole position for the Austrian motorcycle Grand Prix, for the second year in a row.

Marquez set the pace with a time of one minute and 23.241 seconds, to earn the 49th pole position of his MotoGP career.