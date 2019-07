Italian MotoGP rider Andrea Dovizioso of the Ducati Team during the free practice session of the motorcycling Grand Prix of Germany at the Sachsenring racing circuit in Hohenstein-Ernstthal, Germany, July 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

Italian MotoGP rider Danilo Petrucci of Ducati Team during the free practice session of the motorcycling Grand Prix of Germany at the Sachsenring racing circuit in Hohenstein-Ernstthal, Germany, July 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

Spanish MotoGP rider Marc Márquez (Repsol Honda RC 213 V) on Saturday extended his domination as he set the pace in the third free practice ahead of the German Grand Prix at the Sachsenring circuit.

Marquez posted a time of one minute and 20.347 seconds, just short of the circuit record of 1:20.270.