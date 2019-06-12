Spanish MotoGP rider Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda Team leads during the GP race of the French Motorcycling Grand Prix at Le Mans race track, in Le Mans, France, May 19, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/EDDY LEMAISTRE

Marc Marquez of the Repsol Honda Team is the rider most likely to stop the rival Ducati team from making the most of the Montmelo circuit in Barcelona as he hunts for glory at his home track, where the Catalan MotoGP Grand Prix is set to take place Sunday.

The 26-year-old Spaniard, the winner of three out of six races this season, is leading the MotoGP standings on his Repsol Honda with 12 points ahead of Italy's Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati), despite finishing second in the Italian Grand Prix earlier this month.