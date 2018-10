Spanish MotoGP rider Marc Marquez of the Repsol Honda Team celebrates after winning the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Thailand at the Chang International Circuit in Buriram province, Thailand, Oct 7, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/PONGMANAT TASIRI

Spanish MotoGP rider Marc Marquez (R) of the Repsol Honda Team in action during the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Thailand at Chang International Circuit in Buriram province, Thailand, Oct 7, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Spanish MotoGP rider Marc Marquez of the Repsol Honda Team in action during the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Thailand at Chang International Circuit in Buriram province, Thailand, Oct 7, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/PONGMANAT TASIRI

Spain's Marc Marquez will have his first mathematical chance of clinching the 2018 MotoGP title in the upcoming Japanese Grand Prix, which he has won only once before in his MotoGP career, as preparations for the race were on in Motegi on Wednesday.

Marquez has a 77-point advantage over second-placed Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati), who beat Repsol Honda's Marquez in a tight race last year.