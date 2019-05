Italian Moto GP rider Valentino Rossi of Monster Energy Yamaha Moto GP in action during the French MotoGP held at the Le Mans race track, in Le Mans, France, May 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/EDDY LEMAISTRE

Spanish Moto GP rider Jorge Lorenzo of repsol Honda Team in action during the French MotoGP held at the Le Mans circuit, in Le Mans, France, May 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/EDDY LEMAISTRE

Spanish Moto GP rider Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda Team in action during the French MotoGP held at the Le Mans circuit, in Le Mans, France, May 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/EDDY LEMAISTRE

Spaniard Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda RC 213 V) dominated the field in earning his third win of the MotoGP season at the French Grand Prix, finishing ahead of Ducati's riders, Italians Andrea Dovizioso and Danilo Petrucci.

The 26-year-old Marquez, who tightened his grip on the top spot in the overall rankings, gave his Japanese team its 300th win in the history of MotoGP and is now tied with Jorge Lorenzo at 47 total victories.