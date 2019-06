Spanish MotoGP rider of Repsol Honda team Marc Marquez (C) celebrates on the podium his victory in the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Catalonia at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalonia in Montmelo, near Barcelona, Spain, June 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/Andreu Dalmau

Spaniard Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda) clinched his fourth victory of this season after winning the Catalonia MotoGP on Sunday at the Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit in Montmelo, strengthening his grip over the general classification's top spot.

Marquez was followed by French racer Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha), who made his first podium appearance on his MotoGP debut, while Italian Danilo Petrucci (Ducati) came in third.