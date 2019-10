Spanish MotoGP rider Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda Team in action during the race of the MotoGP Motorcycling Grand Prix of Japan in Motegi, Tochigi Prefecture, north of Tokyo, 20 October 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/TORU HANAI

Spanish MotoGP rider Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda) wants to extend his winning streak at the Phillip Island circuit to earn his 14th consecutive podium appearance, the longest successful run of his racing career.

So far, the Spaniard has achieved 10 victories with the last four in a row dispelling the curse of not being able to score after securing the world championship in previous seasons. EFE-EPA