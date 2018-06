Spanish MotoGP rider Marc Marquez (C) of the Honda Repsol team, Italy's Valentino Rossi (3-L) of the Movistar Yamaha team, Andrea Dovizioso of the Ducati team (3-R), Italy's Danilo Petrucci of Ducati Pramac (2-L), the United Kingdom's Cal Crutchow (2-R) of LCR Honda, Spain's Jorge Lorenzo of Ducati (L) and Spanish Moto2 rider Joan Mir de Marc VDS - Kalex attend a press conference to present the Catalan motorcycle Grand Prix in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, 14 June 2018. EPA-EFE/Enric Fontcuberta

Spanish MotoGP rider Marc Marquez (C) of the Repsol Honda team takes a photo with a fan after a press conference to present the Catalan motorcycle Grand Prix in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, on 14 June 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDREU DALMAU

Spanish MotoGP great Marc Marquez said Thursday he was looking forward to a healthy rivalry next season with Jorge Lorenzo, who will be his new teammate at Repsol Honda.

"Rule No. 1 in a MotoGP team is to beat out your teammate. That's how it is in all the teams, but there'll be things Jorge will look at from my (bike's) telemetry, and sometimes it'll be the other way around," Marquez said.